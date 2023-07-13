Your Money with Carlson Financial
Mechanicsville man arrested for child pornography

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A Mechanicsville man is in jail for child porn charges.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says they received a tip about possible possession of child pornography by an individual living in Hanover County.

After an investigation, Thomas Ray Mickles, 37, was arrested, and a search warrant was obtained and executed at his home.

After the search, Mickles was charged with eight counts of production of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography.

Mickles is currently being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

