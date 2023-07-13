Man pleads guilty in 2021 shooting that killed mother, baby

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -One of the five men charged in a 2021 apartment complex shooting pleaded guilty to 2 first-degree murder charges on Tuesday, according to court records.

On April 27, 2021, officers were called to The Belt Atlantic apartments in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike around 6:30 p.m. for the shooting.

The shooting left 30-year-old Sharnez Hill and her 3-month-old baby, Neziah, dead. The other three victims - a 29-year-old, a 15-year-old and an 11-year-old - were injured in the shooting.

Kavon Bynum was arrested on May 4, 2021, without incident. His twin brother, Kevon Bynum, was sentenced to 52 years in prison on multiple first-degree murder charges in March 2022.

Kavon pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder for the murders of Hill and Neziah and three counts of malicious wounding for others injured in the shooting.

He was sentenced to 38 years in prison, including 45 years suspended for the rest of his life.

