Man dies 6 months after officer-involved shooting in Richmond
Police were conducting a narcotics investigation at the home on Jan. 9
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man injured in an officer-involved shooting in January died Wednesday, July 12.
Richmond Police say 61-year-old Douglas Price died at a local hospital where he was treated for injuries sustained in the shooting.
Price was shot after brandishing a firearm at an officer while attempting to serve a search warrant concerning a multijurisdictional narcotics investigation on Jan. 9.
At approximately 4:47 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, officers attempted to serve a search warrant at a home in the 3300 block of McGuire Drive. Officers attempted to contact anyone in the house via a PA system to get out of the house.
With no response, officers breached the door, where they were met with Price pointing a firearm at an officer in the doorway. The officer fired his gun at Price, hitting him. Price was given first aid before being transported to a local hospital.
The Richmond Police Department says numerous items were recovered from the home:
- 1300 grams of Cocaine
- 140 grams of Fentanyl-pressed pills
- 28 grams of Fentanyl
- 6 pounds of Cannabis
- 1 tactical shotgun
- 1 AR rifle
- 2 AR pistols
- 2 handguns
- 5 magazines
Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards says the police department will release a briefing video of the fatal use of force from this narcotics-related search warrant operation for transparency.
The video will be available within two weeks.
