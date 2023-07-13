Man dies 6 months after officer-involved shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man injured in an officer-involved shooting in January died Wednesday, July 12.

Richmond Police say 61-year-old Douglas Price died at a local hospital where he was treated for injuries sustained in the shooting.

Price was shot after brandishing a firearm at an officer while attempting to serve a search warrant concerning a multijurisdictional narcotics investigation on Jan. 9.

At approximately 4:47 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, officers attempted to serve a search warrant at a home in the 3300 block of McGuire Drive. Officers attempted to contact anyone in the house via a PA system to get out of the house.

With no response, officers breached the door, where they were met with Price pointing a firearm at an officer in the doorway. The officer fired his gun at Price, hitting him. Price was given first aid before being transported to a local hospital.

The Richmond Police Department says numerous items were recovered from the home:

1300 grams of Cocaine

140 grams of Fentanyl-pressed pills

28 grams of Fentanyl

6 pounds of Cannabis

1 tactical shotgun

1 AR rifle

2 AR pistols

2 handguns

5 magazines

Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards says the police department will release a briefing video of the fatal use of force from this narcotics-related search warrant operation for transparency.

The video will be available within two weeks.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.