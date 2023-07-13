Your Money with Carlson Financial
Man accused of recording up girl’s skirt in Chesterfield Target

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Department is looking for a man accused of recording up a girl’s skirt back in May.

Police say the man walked into the Target at 11301 Midlothian Turnpike at around 3:30 p.m. on May 17.

Surveillance cameras show the man in the cosmetic aisle where a woman and a girl were shopping.

Police say while both were distracted, the man can be seen kneeling on the ground and appears to be holding a handheld camera at an upward angle beneath the girl.

At this point, the woman notices the man recording, and she and the young girl leave the aisle. After that, the man immediately leaves the aisle and exits the Target.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

