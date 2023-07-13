Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Keep an extra eye on your pets during the hot summer days

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Huck Nawaz with RHSPCA said to not leave your pet in a hot car, even if you leave the air on.

Nawaz said it does not take a lot for your pet to get overheated, especially if they do not have access to shade. He added signs to look out for if your dog is overheated including excessive drooling and panting. Cats should not be panting so if you see a cat panting they are overheated.

“The three most important things for pets outside in this weather is going to be shade for them they got to have ventilation. In the case of dogs, dog houses are good to keep a dog warm, they don’t allow for air circulation though. So are large tarp to give them shade ventilation meaning if they are right next to a building maybe move the enclosure or if they are tied u move them to an area that might have more of a breeze to it and of course access to fresh water.” said Nawaz.

Nawaz said if you can, bring them inside to cool down and use a wet towel or rag around their face, ears armpits or chest area where the hair is shorter. This will allow for the heat to be pulled away from the animal.

Make sure to limit how much time your pet spends walking on asphalt and concrete surfaces.

“You’re waiting on a street corner or taking them for a walk in the parking lot be mindful of the fact that paws are going to get hot very quickly.” said Nawaz.

He added those surfaces get much hotter than grass and dirt.

If your pet starts to vomit, have diarrhea, or act lethargic they need to be taken to the vet immediately, according to Nawaz.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police identify 18-year-old shot to death in Henrico parking lot
Maxx had been attending the daycare for four months.
Parents speak out after five-month-old infant dies at daycare
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Missing Prince George mother, daughter traveling to West Va. found safe
Kassceen Weaver faces charges of felony murder, felony child neglect and concealing a dead body.
Jury finds man accused of killing son, concealing body guilty on all charges

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Henrico
Watch NBC12 News live every morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
Watch Live: 12News Today
Man hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Henrico
Missing Prince George mother, daughter traveling to West Va. found safe
Jury finds man accused of killing son, concealing body guilty on all charges