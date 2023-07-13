It’s the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway day!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thank you, Central Virginia, for helping raise more than $1 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to help support the fight against childhood cancer.

Thursday is the St. Jude Home Giveaway Day!

Starting at 4 p.m. on NBC12, we’ll announce all of the prizes:

WATCH LIVE STARTING AT 4 P.M.:

This year’s home is a townhome located at The Edge at Westchester.

The home features:

An estimated 1,900 square feet of living space

3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths

2-car garage and second-floor deck

Owner’s suite with private bath, featuring dual vanities and dual walk-in closets

Open kitchen complete with Bosch appliances, pantry, large island, and nearby café

First-floor guest suite complete with walk-in closet and private bath

Spacious family room ideal for hosting guests — complete with a gas fireplace

