It’s the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway day!
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thank you, Central Virginia, for helping raise more than $1 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to help support the fight against childhood cancer.
Starting at 4 p.m. on NBC12, we’ll announce all of the prizes:
- A $10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Dream Day Foundation.
- A 2023 Mazda 3, courtesy of Whitten Brothers Mazda
- A $10,000 Closet Factory gift certificate, courtesy of Closet Factory
- And, of course, the Dream Home, which was built by StyleCraft Homes
WATCH LIVE STARTING AT 4 P.M.:
This year’s home is a townhome located at The Edge at Westchester.
The home features:
- An estimated 1,900 square feet of living space
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths
- 2-car garage and second-floor deck
- Owner’s suite with private bath, featuring dual vanities and dual walk-in closets
- Open kitchen complete with Bosch appliances, pantry, large island, and nearby café
- First-floor guest suite complete with walk-in closet and private bath
- Spacious family room ideal for hosting guests — complete with a gas fireplace
