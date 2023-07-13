It’s the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway day!

This year’s St. Jude Dream Home, built by StyleCraft Homes, is a townhome located at The Edge...
This year’s St. Jude Dream Home, built by StyleCraft Homes, is a townhome located at The Edge at Westchester.(StyleCraft Homes)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thank you, Central Virginia, for helping raise more than $1 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to help support the fight against childhood cancer.

Thursday is the St. Jude Home Giveaway Day!

Starting at 4 p.m. on NBC12, we’ll announce all of the prizes:

WATCH LIVE STARTING AT 4 P.M.:

This year’s home is a townhome located at The Edge at Westchester.

The home features:

  • An estimated 1,900 square feet of living space
  • 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths
  • 2-car garage and second-floor deck
  • Owner’s suite with private bath, featuring dual vanities and dual walk-in closets
  • Open kitchen complete with Bosch appliances, pantry, large island, and nearby café
  • First-floor guest suite complete with walk-in closet and private bath
  • Spacious family room ideal for hosting guests — complete with a gas fireplace

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Jude Dream Home

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway will happen live on NBC12 on Thursday, July 13.

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets are sold out

Updated: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway will happen live on NBC12 on Thursday, July 13.

St. Jude Dream Home

This year’s St. Jude Dream Home, built by StyleCraft Homes, is a townhome located at The Edge...

LAST CHANCE: St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets are running out

Updated: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Every $100 ticket helps ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude.

St. Jude Dream Home

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway tickets are nearly sold out

Updated: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT
Don't miss out on your chance to win the home at the Edge at Westchester.

St. Jude Dream Home

This year’s St. Jude Dream Home, built by StyleCraft Homes, is a townhome located at The Edge...

Time is running out to get a St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway ticket

Updated: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Reserve your tickets by June 16 and you could win a last-chance prize of a $10,000 Closet Factory gift certificate

Latest News

St. Jude Dream Home

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: Whitten Brothers Interview

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: Whitten Brothers honored to join again

Updated: May. 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT
Whitten Brothers is once again part of the St. Jude Dream Home, including a car giveaway.

St. Jude Dream Home

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: Green Front Furniture Interview

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: Green Front Furniture gives a vision for the home

Updated: May. 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT
Green Front Furniture talks about what the inside of this year's home will look like.

St. Jude Dream Home

St. Jude Cream Home Giveaway: Closet Factory Interview

St. Jude Cream Home Giveaway: Closet Factory talks about why they're joining

Updated: May. 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT
There are 3 bedrooms that will be outfitted with closets thanks to Closet Factory.

St. Jude Dream Home

Construction continues earlier this spring on the St. Jude Dream Home.

Get a ticket for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Updated: May. 17, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
If you get a ticket for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway by May 19, you’ll also be eligible to win a car

St. Jude Dream Home

St. Jude Dream Home: Get a ticket for a chance to win a car

St. Jude Dream Home: Get a ticket for a chance to win a car

Updated: May. 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT
If you get a ticket by May 19, you could also win a 2023 Mazda 3, courtesy of Whitten Brothers

St. Jude Dream Home

This year’s St. Jude Dream Home, built by StyleCraft Homes, is a townhome located at The Edge...

St. Jude Dream Home tickets now on sale

Updated: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
This year’s St. Jude Dream Home, built by StyleCraft Homes, is a townhome located at The Edges at Westchester.