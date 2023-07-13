Your Money with Carlson Financial
Into the Spider-Verse Live coming to Altria Theater this September

Tickets go on sale Monday, July 17 at 10 a.m.
Tickets go on sale Monday, July 17 at 10 a.m.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Marvel’s most popular superhero is making his way to Richmond!

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live is coming to the Altria Theater on Tuesday, Sept. 26, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Monday, July 17 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online and at the Altria Theater Box Office.

For more information about the show, click here.

