Into the Spider-Verse Live coming to Altria Theater this September

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Marvel’s most popular superhero is making his way to Richmond!

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live is coming to the Altria Theater on Tuesday, Sept. 26, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Monday, July 17 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online and at the Altria Theater Box Office.

For more information about the show, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.