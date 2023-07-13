Federal program grants 3.6 million safety makeover for Chesterfield interchange

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 3.6 million dollar makeover is coming to Chesterfield County.

The aim is to make a frustrating and sometimes dangerous intersection safer. We’re talking about the area near the Hopkins Road-Chippenham Parkway Interchange.

County leaders said there have been hundreds of crashes on Hopkins Road, and with this new grant, the goal is to make this area safer, and people who live around here say it’s been a long time coming.

“A long time waiting. Something I feel like should have been implemented years ago,” North Chesterfield resident Carl Spivey said.

If you ever have to make the commute to North Chesterfield and hop on Hopkins Road-Chippenham Parkway Interchange, at some point, you’re most likely going to get stuck.

Carl Spivey has lived in the area for 14 years and now takes the back way to work to avoid congestion.

“During the morning rush hour, it is so congested that accidents are bound to happen almost every second that you can imagine,” Spivey said.

Chesterfield County leaders are using a 3.6 million dollar grant from the Federal RAISE Program to improve safety.

Phase one will start by improving part of Hopkins Road, from Beulah Road to Meadowdale Boulevard, totaling $360,000 of the overall received grant.

With the RAISE grant, Chesterfield will develop alternatives to utilize the existing roadway corridor to add new bicycle and pedestrian amenities.

But that’s not all; they plan to expand upgrades to the Chippenham Parkway and Hopkins Road Interchange after hundreds of crashes over time.

Preliminary plans call for reconfiguring the interchange to a diverging diamond or improving turn lanes, focusing on reducing crashes during peak commuting hours and pedestrian mobility.

Out of the $3.6 million RAISE grant, $3.2 million will be allocated to design Chippenham Parkway and Hopkins Road interchange improvements.

“The turn lane is short even coming across the bridge, so it kind of backs traffic up to hinder it from getting off the highway,” North Chesterfield resident Jerry Holloway said.

The county is also working on a plan to develop ways to accommodate bikes, pedestrians and micro-transit options to address air quality in North Chesterfield.

Holloway said the improvements are needed, adding he plans his errands around times the intersection is not busy.

“Being retired, I, of course, come when people are already at work and before they get off from work because that way, it’s easier to move about,” Holloway said.

The project is expected to break ground after getting community input to ensure it reflects what those living here want it to look like.

“It’s like they were getting hurt for years over this area here, so like it was like we were going unheard, so finally this message is getting out, people will listen, and they will see, and hope we can get that help,” Spivey said.

