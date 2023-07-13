Chesterfield police chief: Mental health system is broken, here’s what can be done

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Chesterfield’s police chief is speaking out days after his officers shot and killed a man armed with a hatchet.

Police chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz says what happened on Wycliff Court Saturday is evidence of a broken mental health system. Despite all the public’s attention on mental health, Chief Katz says too many people are still not getting the care they need.

“My men and women are having to deal with this on a daily basis. Our community is dealing with it on a daily basis. And I’m asking public policymakers to make it a priority,” Katz said.

According to Chesterfield Police, officers responded to the 1200 block of Wycliff Court on July 8, just before 1 p.m., for reports of a suspicious man entering a garage and attempting to enter other homes by cutting a window screen and trying door handles.

When police arrived, they found Charles M. Byers, 34, on the road carrying a hatchet. Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation with verbal instructions and later with a taser; however, Byers charged at them.

NBC12 confirmed Byers was supposed to be under a temporary detention order at a facility, but he was arrested after being charged with assaulting a hospital worker. He was released from jail by a magistrate.

Officials still don’t know where the lapse in communication was to allow Byers’ release.

“We’re sometimes in positions where we take people into custody that call for help. We take them into custody with a temporary detention order. They are restrained during that period of time, and sometimes that’s up to 72 hours, and we don’t treat someone we arrest for homicide like that,” Katz said.

Chief Katz says response to mental health needs to be improved, but also prevention efforts should be enforced. He wants to see stuff done that can help build resiliency and capacity. He also says education and funding changes could make a difference too.

“We need to move away from relying on crisis services such as ERs and the jails and law enforcement and move to a system that has fully funded and fully staffed, key component, community services,” Executive Director of Vocal Virginia Heather Orrock said.

Vocal Virginia is a mental health advocacy group that is also trying to create some changes Chief Katz is pushing for. Orrock agrees the mental health system is broken, though she says it will take time to fix.

“We’re lucky Virginia is currently working to move towards a recovery-oriented system of care that focuses on person-centered health care, focuses on strength and resiliency,” Orrock said.

Orrock says people can contact Vocal Virginia, Hearing Voices Network USA, or SAMHSA for more information and general resources. She says those who need support can call Virginia Warmline at 1-866-400-MHAV (6428) or 988 if they are experiencing a mental health emergency.

Two weeks ago, Chesterfield Police implemented the Marcus alert system, and they’re hoping this will help improve mental health, too.

Chief Katz tells us they are still investigating the fatal shooting, but when that concludes, he will not release the body camera footage to the public.

He says anyone who wants to see it can view it at the police department, but he does not want to post it publicly.

