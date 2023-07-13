18-year-old dies in Henrico shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police say an 18-year-old died in a shooting Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. July 12 in the 7700 block of Northbourne Court, according to police. Officers say an 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are looking for anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Crime Alert: Henrico Police is on the scene in the 7700 block of Northbourne Court, investigating a homicide. An 18-year-old male was pronounced on scene. Police are seeking anyone who may have seen or heard anything just after 8 pm. Call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 pic.twitter.com/sy3oodrm4x — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) July 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.