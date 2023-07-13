18-year-old dies in Henrico shooting
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police say an 18-year-old died in a shooting Wednesday evening.
The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. July 12 in the 7700 block of Northbourne Court, according to police. Officers say an 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are looking for anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
