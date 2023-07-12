Wednesday Forecast: Heating up but no too humid today

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Humidity stays low for summer today but temperatures will be hot. Increasing humidity and storm chances later this week.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Humidity below average for summer. Lows low 70s, highs in the mid-90s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and humid with a stray shower or storm possible towards evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid-90s (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Partly sunny with few showers and storms likely late in the day. Strong storms are possible, plus slow moving storms could bring heavy rain. Lows in the low 70s, high around 90. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Partly sunny and humid with afternoon storms likely. Lows in the low 70s, highs around 90 (Rain Chance: 50%)

Sunday: Partly sunny and humid with afternoon storms likely.. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Monday: Partly sunny with an showers or storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with an showers or storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.