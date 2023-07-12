Watch Live: 12News Today

Your Money with Carlson Financial
Here the News to Know for Wednesday, July 12, 2023
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

  • Police in Prince George are searching for a mother and daughter last seen over the weekend. According to police, Martha Bates, 42, was traveling with her 15-year-old daughter Mary Bates to Camp Carlo in Huttonsville, West Virginia.
  • Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Tuesday evening. At least one firefighter was hospitalized due to a minor injury after a fire broke out in the 2600 block of Atlantic Avenue.
  • The second day of a jury trial inside Chesterfield Circuit Court continued Tuesday for a man charged with his son’s death in May 2021. Kassceen Weaver, 51, is facing charges of felony murder, felony child neglect and concealing a dead body.
  • It will be hot on Wednesday, but humidity is expected to remain low. Full forecast >

Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.

