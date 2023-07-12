Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Virginia elections commissioner rejects complaint from Sen. Amanda Chase

Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, speaks to supporters outside the Capitol who have been...
Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, speaks to supporters outside the Capitol who have been rallying daily in support of an audit of Virginia’s election results. Donald Trump lost Virginia by 10 points and there has been zero evidence of widespread fraud.(Ned Oliver, Virginia Mercury)
By Graham Moomaw
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A post-election complaint filed by Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, has no basis in state law and won’t lead to the type of recount or audit sought by Chase, according to a formal response Tuesday from Virginia Elections Commissioner Susan Beals.

Beals — an appointee of Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin who once worked as an aide to Chase — indicated that Chesterfield County Registrar Missy Vera followed the law when she gave the Chesterfield GOP an opportunity to send an observer for the testing of ballot scanning machines used for early voting. Chase has been disputing her primary loss to former Republican state Sen. Glen Sturtevant on the basis that the Chesterfield GOP selected a Sturtevant campaign staffer as its observer for that machine test.

“The general registrar has no authority over who the Republican or Democratic parties select in any given contest as their representative or if a representative is present at all,” wrote Beals, who leads the Virginia Department of Elections.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Police: Prince George mother, daughter traveling to West Va. now missing
Teen killed in Louisa
‘One of those freak accidents’: Louisa teen killed after firework explosion
Richmond police are investigating after they say a U.S. Postal worker was robbed at gunpoint...
USPS carrier robbed at gunpoint in Richmond
The blaze started at the T-Shift Factory in the 2600 block of Atlantic Avenue around 5:15 p.m.
3-alarm fire destroys Virginia Beach businesses
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

The blaze started at the T-Shift Factory in the 2600 block of Atlantic Avenue around 5:15 p.m.
3-alarm fire destroys Virginia Beach businesses
Imarion Jones, 19, has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the...
19-year-old charged with murder after man found shot to death inside car
Kassceen Weaver faces charges of felony murder, felony child neglect and concealing a dead body.
Commonwealth rests case in trial of man accused of killing son, concealing body
Yahir Estuardo Barrientos is facing murder and firearm charges.
Trial for teen accused of killing boy at 2022 Chesterfield party underway