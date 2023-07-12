Trial for teen accused of killing boy at 2022 Chesterfield party underway

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The trial for one of the teens accused of killing a boy at a Chesterfield party is underway.

The shooting happened on July 2, 2022, at the Cultural Center of India. Police say a boy was found shot to death in a bathroom at a birthday party.

Yahir Estuardo Barrientos is facing murder and firearm charges.

The second suspect was sentenced back in May and is serving 35 years.

The third suspect will stand before a jury in August, and the fourth will be sentenced in September.

