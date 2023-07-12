Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Trial for teen accused of killing boy at 2022 Chesterfield party underway

Yahir Estuardo Barrientos is facing murder and firearm charges.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The trial for one of the teens accused of killing a boy at a Chesterfield party is underway.

The shooting happened on July 2, 2022, at the Cultural Center of India. Police say a boy was found shot to death in a bathroom at a birthday party.

Yahir Estuardo Barrientos is facing murder and firearm charges.

The second suspect was sentenced back in May and is serving 35 years.

The third suspect will stand before a jury in August, and the fourth will be sentenced in September.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Police: Prince George mother, daughter traveling to West Va. now missing
Teen killed in Louisa
‘One of those freak accidents’: Louisa teen killed after firework explosion
FILE - Your lunch could be free today at Subway.
How to get a free Subway sandwich on Tuesday
1200 block of Wycliff Court
Police: Man killed in officer-involved shooting had been recently released from hospital
It was at least the sixth time in the last 10 years that a large truck has gone off the bridge...
Police: Blown tire led to crash of truck off CBBT that killed Henrico man

Latest News

Kassceen Weaver faces charges of felony murder, felony child neglect and concealing a dead body.
Commonwealth rests case in trial of man accused of killing son, concealing body
Trial for teen accused of killing boy at 2022 Chesterfield party underway
The Hanover Tomato Festival returns July 14-15.
Traffic congestion expected for Hanover Tomato Festival
On July 11, A 17-year-old was issued a summons for reckless driving, driving without a license...
17-year-old charged after toddler was hit by car in driveway