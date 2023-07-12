Traffic congestion expected for Hanover Tomato Festival

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A staple in the Hanover community returns this weekend, and deputies expect heavy traffic in the area.

The Hanover Tomato Festival returns to Pole Green Park from Friday, July 14, through Saturday, July 15.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office expects traffic congestion along Pole Green Road between I-295 and Walnut Grove Road during the festival.

“We anticipate congestion in this area for this event. Deputies will be directing traffic at key intersections along Pole Green Road, as well as monitoring several others, to ensure traffic flows as quickly and safely as possible. We will also have deputies inside the event to ensure the safety of all attendees. Finally, we greatly appreciate the patience of our motoring public during this event,” said Colonel David R. Hines, Sheriff.

