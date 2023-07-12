Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Tennis star Naomi Osaka becomes mother for first time, welcomes baby girl

Former world No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka is a new mom.
Former world No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka is a new mom.(ZUMA / MGN | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former world No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka has become a mother for the first time.

The World Tennis Association announced Oosaka has given birth to a daughter.

The four-time major champion announced her pregnancy in January.

She posted a photo of an ultrasound scan on her social media accounts.

In June, she confirmed that she and her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, would be welcoming a baby girl.

Osaka has not played since September last year.

She has previously said she plans to return to tennis in 2024.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Police: Prince George mother, daughter traveling to West Va. now missing
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Teen killed in Louisa
‘One of those freak accidents’: Louisa teen killed after firework explosion
Richmond police are investigating after they say a U.S. Postal worker was robbed at gunpoint...
USPS carrier robbed at gunpoint in Richmond
The blaze started at the T-Shift Factory in the 2600 block of Atlantic Avenue around 5:15 p.m.
3-alarm fire destroys Virginia Beach businesses

Latest News

The man who police say went along with his mother's lies about being missing for eight years...
Man speaks about fabricating disappearance
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 14, 2023....
3 tax prep firms shared ‘extraordinarily sensitive’ data about taxpayers with Meta, lawmakers say
FILE - House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, questions...
Did US deviate from usual sanctions after China balloon incursion? GOP chairman subpoenas documents
FILE - The new Anchor Plaza and Taproom stands behind the center-field scoreboard at AT&T Park...
Anchor Brewing halting operations after 127 years
Tracy Chapman is discussing country music star Luke Combs' success with a cover of "Fast Car."
Tracy Chapman ‘honored’ seeing Luke Combs’ success with ‘Fast Car’ cover