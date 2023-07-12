Richmond Kickers to host Women’s World Cup watch parties

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re looking for somewhere to watch the Women’s World Cup, look no further than City Stadium.

The Richmond Kickers will host two watch parties as the U.S. Women’s National Team faces Vietnam on July 21 and the Netherlands on July 26.

Fans can enjoy live music, local food trucks, and happy hour specials before the matches.

You can guarantee your place at the parties by getting your ticket online.

