Maintenance worker dies after being electrocuted at shopping center

A maintenance worker in West Virginia has died after being electrocuted while working at a...
A maintenance worker in West Virginia has died after being electrocuted while working at a shopping center.(marje via Canva | File image)
By Eric Fossell and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Authorities in West Virginia say a worker died on Tuesday after being electrocuted at a shopping center.

According to the St. Albans Police Department, first responders found a 42-year-old maintenance worker unresponsive at an area business.

Authorities said the man was on lift equipment inside the shopping center when he was reportedly electrocuted.

The unidentified worker was transported to the Thomas Memorial Hospital but ultimately died, police said.

A second maintenance worker who was also on the lift was treated and released at the scene.

Authorities said the situation remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

