‘Kids are hurting’: Educators, lawmakers react to new study revealing Va. schools are underfunded

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is underfunding schools by more than $3 billion, according to a new report from the state’s watchdog agency.

The JLARC study shows Virginia invests $1,900 less per student than the national average.

It points the finger at the state’s funding formula, which has not been changed in more than 20 years.

“I’m highly disappointed that we are continuing to ask for a report that is essentially telling us the same thing over and over again,” Virginia Education Association President James Fedderman said. “But honestly, things are getting worse.”

The 18-month study from Virginia’s watchdog agency JLARC says the state funding formula needs a complete overhaul because it does not provide teachers or students with enough resources to succeed.

“Kids are hurting, they’re hurting academically, and they’re hurting from a social and emotional perspective,” Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras said. “Now is the time we need more support, and it’s just incredibly frustrating to have the money on the table, and it’s not going to our kids.”

The study found that local schools receive 14% less from the state than the national average.

Many say the findings do not shock anyone, given student struggles are on full display. Kamras says RPS is dealing with unprecedented levels of mental health concerns in schools.

“Now we need more psychologists, more counselors, not fewer. In some cases, it’s literally life and death for some of our young people,” Kamras said.

RPS also continues to grapple with a teacher and counselor shortage. Kamras says the state fails to rise to the challenge to help.

“We’ve increased teacher salaries by 30% over the last five years, but most of that increase has come from city funds, not state funds,” Kamras said.

Those in the Youngkin administration say the report paints an incomplete picture, noting JLARC did not consider the roughly $3 billion in new funding over the last two years.

“The analysis fails to take into account that over the last two years, the Governor has made, working with the General Assembly, historic investments in our K-12 schools,” Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera said.

Last year, the budget passed was the most ever spent on K-12 education.

“We’ve increased that to another $427 million of additional funds that the Governor wants to put in, and unfortunately, senate democrats have walked away from the negotiating table,” Guidera said.

The study also found that state funding for special education has declined, but funding for at-risk students and English learners has increased.

