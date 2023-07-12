Input wanted to help Virginians get more access to broadband

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development’s Office of Broadband has launched a statewide survey to gather data that will develop the Virginia Digital Opportunity Plan.

“This plan will reduce and or address the state of the digital divide in Virginia,” a press release from the city of Emporia said.

The city’s Improvement Association is working with the state’s Housing and Community Development Office on the plan.

The survey “aims to understand where residents are within the Commonwealth regarding their current levels of broadband access, the affordability of the broadband services, and their level of comfort navigating the internet and digital services.”

According to the survey’s website, the plan will enable the Commonwealth to apply for federal broadband funding from the Digital Equity Act Capacity Grant program. These grants can then be used to improve the affordability of internet services, increase digital literacy programming and resources aimed at increasing digital adoption, and fund programs that address the digital divide beyond just access to physical broadband infrastructure.

Click/tap here for more information and to take the survey, which is available in English, Spanish, Arabic, Russian, and Ukrainian. Paper copies are also available to download and print out.

