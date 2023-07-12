Grieving mother suing Hopewell city councilor over GoFundMe funds

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A grieving mother is now suing a Hopewell city councilor, saying he profited from a GoFundMe he set up to help her bury her murdered child.

Those accusations come from Brionna Taylor’s lawsuit against Dominic Holloway, in which she demands thousands of dollars.

Brionna Taylor is the mother of 8-year-old P’aris Moore, who was shot and killed while playing outside last December.

After losing her daughter, the heartbroken community showed support and solidarity.

One of those people was Councilor Dominic Holloway. He became very involved, attending and speaking at vigils and the child’s funeral.

He also started a GoFundMe that raised $15,577 in donations.

On the website for the online fundraiser, Holloway states, “Many have asked for ways to donate to the family & this was created for that purpose.”

According to the warrant in debt filed on June 1 in Hopewell General District Court, Taylor says she is still owed $5,600 from that online fundraiser.

Taylor says Holloway intended to garner donations via GoFundMe for her daughter. Still, in the court document, Taylor says, “he mentioned child support took the money out of his account for his personal matters.”

But Taylor alleges she didn’t receive all the money donated.

NBC12 tried to speak with Holloway about these claims in the lawsuit, but he had no comment.

The GoFundMe in question is now disabled and no longer accepting donations.

A spokesperson for GoFundMe confirmed the fundraiser is under review, adding it will cooperate with any investigations related to it.

GoFundMe also has a feature where you can name someone a beneficiary to ensure the money goes to them, but Holloway was the only name associated with this fundraiser.

“If any donor would like to submit a claim to request a refund, we will honor it for them,” the spokesperson added.

Holloway is due in court on Aug. 2 to answer this civil lawsuit.

At this time, Holloway is not facing any criminal charges related to this situation.

