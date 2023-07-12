Your Money with Carlson Financial
Firefighter injured after 3-alarm fire tears through Virginia Beach Oceanfront businesses

Firefighters continue battling a three-alarm fire at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Thursday evening.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) -Firefighters continue battling a three-alarm fire at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Thursday evening.

According to WTKR, at least one firefighter was hospitalized due to a minor injury after a fire broke out in the 2600 block of Atlantic Avenue at the T-Shirt Factory around 5:15 p.m. on July 11.

Multiple Virginia Beach Fire Department crews have been rotating while battling the fire due to the heat and smoke for more than three hours. Atlantic and Pacific avenues are closed for several blocks in the area.

According to Virginia Beach Fire Department Chief Kenneth Pravetz, employees were in The T-Shirt Factory building at the time of the fire but were all evacuated safely.

Pravetz said the store would be a total loss.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

