Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Danville Casino touts “tremendous start” in update for Virginia Lottery Board

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Officials with Caesars Virginia say they’ve had a “tremendous” start since opening their temporary casino in mid-May.

The Danville operation now employs about 415 people, with most of them coming from the region. About 75% of the team members are from Virginia, and 50% from Danville.

Wednesday afternoon, General Manager Chis Albrecht told members of the Virginia Lottery Board interest in the Danville positions continues to grow.

“Our wages and rates being very strong, healthy in the region,” Albrecht said, “and now that word has spread what a table games dealer can make, what a slot attendant can make, we’re getting just a tremendous amount of output of interest in roles right now.”

The temporary casino has had about 200,000 visitors in its first two months. It brought in almost $12 million in revenue in its first 17 days.

And Albrecht said the casino is already working to expand within its current footprint, by adding 60 slot machines, four electronic table games, and four sports betting kiosks.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Police: Prince George mother, daughter traveling to West Va. now missing
On July 11, A 17-year-old was issued a summons for reckless driving, driving without a license...
17-year-old charged after toddler was hit by car in driveway
The blaze started at the T-Shift Factory in the 2600 block of Atlantic Avenue around 5:15 p.m.
3-alarm fire destroys Virginia Beach businesses
Lauren and Matt Urey of Chesterfield were among 47 people on White Island when a volcano erupted.
Chesterfield couple returns to New Zealand to testify in deadly volcano trial

Latest News

Tickets go on sale Monday, July 17 at 10 a.m.
Into the Spider-Verse Live coming to Altria Theater this September
Daniel R. Thomas is scheduled to be sentenced in May.
Oregon man sentenced for child sex crimes in Virginia
Kavon Bynum was arrested on May 4, 2021, without incident.
Man pleads guilty in 2021 shooting that killed mother, baby
Man pleads guilty in 2021 shooting that killed mother, baby
Oregon man sentenced for trying to prey on Louisa girl