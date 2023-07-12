Your Money with Carlson Financial
Damage from fire in Orange County strip mall temporarily closes five businesses

A fire in an Orange County strip mall is forcing some businesses, including one popular restaurant, to close for the time being.
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A fire in an Orange County strip mall is forcing some businesses, including one popular restaurant, to close for the time being.

The fire caused the businesses in the surrounding area to shut down temporarily while they dealt with the remaining damage.

“The fire department, when they put the fire out, I guess, it got through our ceiling and messed [it] up. The whole ceiling is messed up and collapsed onto our shoes,” said Dayvon Greene with Shoe Show.

Shoe Show is just two stores down from Great Wall Chinese Restaurant, where the fire started. Greene was working on Tuesday, July 11 when it all happened.

“It was already like a smell when I first got here, but you know, I didn’t pay it no mind. I was thinking one of my was coworkers cooking some food in the microwave, but then the smell kept getting stronger and stronger. I thought somebody was barbecuing, but then it started getting real smoky,” Greene said.

Greene says it will take Shoe Show weeks to get back to normal.

“We got a bunch of water damage. We got smoke damage. We’re going to have a big sale,” Greene said.

Five businesses were damaged by the fire.

