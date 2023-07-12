Community mediators helping curb crime in Richmond in place of ‘violence interrupters’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Police Department is now partnering with the community for a new gun violence initiative.

They say the public’s efforts are needed now more than ever, especially after the most recent mass shooting outside the Altria Theater.

“Richmond Community Mediators” is formed with the help of the police department and Richmond Justice Services.

Police say the program is to try to stop a cycle of violence in the city “by supporting people who may have experienced or been impacted by violence and conflict, helping them to find non-destructive solutions.”

The mediators will provide timely outreach support to families and individuals affected by violent crime and foster relationships with residents before crimes happen to try to prevent them.

Organizers say it’s about going back to roots and having conversations.

“We want to meet persons where they are. We want to assess what their needs are and not give empty promises,” program supervisor Gwendolyn Andrews said.

More than a year ago, a similar program, “Violence Interrupters,” was announced, but never took action.

It’s a national organization that was going to be adopted in Richmond. Three “violence interrupters” were supposed to be hired to prevent violence before the police had to get involved. There were minimal updates on the program, though community members had questions.

Gwendolyn Andrews and Rhonda Gilmer worked together through that time to find what would benefit the city best. They say this is like a hybrid of the national program but more tailored to the city.

“The relationship has grown as we started, really embracing the framework, the gun violence framework, looking at the various components in terms of interventions, trauma, healing, prevention work,” Gilmer said.

The group emphasizes though law enforcement is backing this outreach program, police aren’t going to be responding to the calls the mediators get.

“We are not snitches. We are not agents of the police. We’re not taking any information. But our whole notion is that we want to make a difference in the community,” Andrews said.

The group wanted to ensure it had the right staff before acting. Andrews says it was a thorough hiring process. Richmond Community Mediators is now fully staffed and ready to tackle any problems. There are three mediators in addition to Andrews supervising their efforts.

Andrews says it’s all about trust. They want to curb violence in ways police can’t, which will be done by talking to neighbors, helping with social services, going to the hospital with families and more.

Some of this work was shown immediately following the Altria Theater shooting when the group started introducing itself to the community again.

“Sometimes it’s just physical presence,” Andrews said. “So, we were there. We stood [for] six hours, everybody left and arrived home safely. We’ve had follow-up calls, you know, of counseling and other ways that they would want us to help them. So, again, we’re active and engaged.”

The outreach group says they will have statistics in the coming months about the progress they make now that they’ve officially started.

Anyone can reach out to Andrews anytime if they need support from the group. She can be reached at Gwendolyn.Andrews@rva.gov or her cell phone at (804) 516-0451

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.