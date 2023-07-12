Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Chesterfield couple returns to New Zealand to testify in deadly volcano trial

They were among 47 people on White Island, the tip of an undersea volcano also known by its Indigenous Maori name, Whakaari, when superheated gases erupted.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (WWBT) - A Chesterfield County couple returned to New Zealand to testify in the trial of three tourism companies charged with safety breaches over a deadly volcano eruption.

Lauren and Matt Urey were among 47 people on White Island, the tip of an undersea volcano also known by its Indigenous Maori name, Whakaari, when superheated gases erupted in 2019.

Twenty-two people were killed in the incident.

According to the Associated Press, Lauren Urey testified Wednesday that she was concerned by the prospect of visiting a live volcano.

She said a guide had assured her that a warning system would alert them before any eruption.

“I remember my heart just sink and so many people were taking pictures. I just freaked out,” she said about the eruption.

Lauren Urey testified that she and her husband ran for their lives, then hid behind rocks and held each other’s hands.

“You felt like you were going to get buried alive. I mean that’s what I thought for sure - we were going to get buried,” Lauren Urey told NBC12 in May 2022.

Matt Urey said after what felt like an eternity, the dust settled as the two tried their best to make it back to a boat off the island.

In his testimony Wednesday, he said he never would have risked the tour if he had understood the alert level.

“I never in my wildest dreams would have gone on that island had I known an eruption was Level 3. We were on our honeymoon, we were just looking to relax. We weren’t looking for thrills,” he said.

The Associated Press reports that the island’s owners, brothers Andrew, James and Peter Buttle; their company Whakaari Management Ltd.; and tour operators ID Tours NZ Ltd. and Tauranga Tourism Services Ltd. have pleaded not guilty to all charges. Other tour operators have pleaded guilty and will be fined.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Police: Prince George mother, daughter traveling to West Va. now missing
Teen killed in Louisa
‘One of those freak accidents’: Louisa teen killed after firework explosion
FILE - Your lunch could be free today at Subway.
How to get a free Subway sandwich on Tuesday
1200 block of Wycliff Court
Police: Man killed in officer-involved shooting recently released from hospital
It was at least the sixth time in the last 10 years that a large truck has gone off the bridge...
Police: Blown tire led to crash of truck off CBBT that killed Henrico man

Latest News

Firefighters continue battling a three-alarm fire at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Thursday...
Firefighter injured after 3-alarm fire tears through Virginia Beach Oceanfront businesses
Watch NBC12 News live every morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
Watch Live: 12News Today
Massive fire under investigation in Virginia Beach
Chesterfield couple testifies in volcanic eruption trial