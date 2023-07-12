Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Changes to sex listed on Virginia birth certificates more than doubled after 2020 law

A rainbow flag is raised at an earlier demonstration event in Northern Virginia.
A rainbow flag is raised at an earlier demonstration event in Northern Virginia.(Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury)
By Meghan McIntyre
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The number of Virginians changing the sex listed on their birth certificate more than doubled between 2020 and 2022 after the passage of a law streamlining the process for individuals wanting to do so.

Previously, a person seeking to change the sex designation on their birth certificate had to provide the state registrar evidence that specific medical procedures had occurred as well as a court order. Now, a person can request the change by submitting to the registrar a form from their health care provider stating “clinically appropriate treatment for gender transition” was provided.

Virginia Department of Health Director of Communications Maria Reppas said the number of Virginians who have changed the sex listed on their birth certificate increased from 166 during the fiscal year 2020 to 275 in the fiscal year 2021 and 384 in the fiscal year 2022.

Narissa Rahaman, executive director of LGBTQ+ advocacy organization Equality Virginia, said her group worked to introduce the legislation to ease the historically “cumbersome” process of updating the sex on birth certificate documents, which is especially significant for those identifying as transgender or nonbinary.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Police: Prince George mother, daughter traveling to West Va. now missing
Teen killed in Louisa
‘One of those freak accidents’: Louisa teen killed after firework explosion
FILE - Your lunch could be free today at Subway.
How to get a free Subway sandwich on Tuesday
1200 block of Wycliff Court
Police: Man killed in officer-involved shooting recently released from hospital
It was at least the sixth time in the last 10 years that a large truck has gone off the bridge...
Police: Blown tire led to crash of truck off CBBT that killed Henrico man

Latest News

Fans can enjoy live music, local food trucks, and happy hour specials before the matches.
Richmond Kickers to host Women’s World Cup watch parties
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at...
Police: Prince George mother, daughter traveling to West Va. now missing
The blaze started at the T-Shift Factory in the 2600 block of Atlantic Avenue around 5:15 p.m.
3-alarm fire destroys Virginia Beach businesses
Lauren and Matt Urey of Chesterfield were among 47 people on White Island when a volcano erupted.
Chesterfield couple returns to New Zealand to testify in deadly volcano trial