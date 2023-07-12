Your Money with Carlson Financial
19-year-old charged with murder after man found shot to death inside car

Imarion Jones, 19, has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the...
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A 19-year-old has been charged with murder after a man was shot to death in Petersburg on Tuesday night.

Officers received a call about a crash on Halifax Street just before 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Kirk Nims, 48, shot to death inside the car.

While investigating, three officers came across Imarion Jones, 19, on S. Sycamore Street and took him into custody without incident.

He’s been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Halifax Street and Lee Avenue were closed overnight as police conducted their investigation.

Anyone with more information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

