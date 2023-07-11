Watermain break causes closures, delays in western Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A watermain break is causing delays for morning commuters in Henrico County’s west end.

Just before 11 p.m. Monday night, Henrico’s Department of Public Utilities reported a portion of North Parham Road would be closed due to the watermain break.

Henrico’s DPU originally detoured traffic through Prince Henry Drive, Elvin Cosby Way and Dixon Powers Drive.

However, as of 6 a.m., Tuesday, Henrico’s DPU said a detour was now in place, and eastbound traffic was being diverted at Hungary Spring Road.

Crews expect pipe repairs to be completed by noon, and lanes should reopen by 6 p.m.

Road closures are expected to impact nearby businesses and residents in the area.

Henrico DPU will contact those impacted by the closure.

