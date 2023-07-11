Watch Live: 12News Today

Your Money with Carlson Financial
Here the News to Know for Tuesday July 11, 2023
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

  • Richmond School Board’s “Care & Safety” plan faces criticism. This comes as Richmond School leaders work to find solutions on how to better keep students safe.
  • As a part of “Operation Safe Summer,” Richmond police say in the first 28 days of the initiative, they’ve been able to take 47 guns involved in crimes off the streets, arrest 43 violent offenders and charge 35 people with misdemeanors.
  • A family mourns after a Louisa teen dies in a tragic incident involving Fourth of July fireworks.
  • Powerball Jackpot jumps to an estimated $725 million after no one matched all six numbers drawn Monday night.
  • Tuesday’s Forecast is sunny and hot but low-for-summer humidity. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. Full forecast >

Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.

