Virginia Republicans embrace early voting ahead of Election Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There’s a new push from state republicans to cast your vote early. The Republican Party of Virginia is now embracing early voting as a way to win this November.

Governor Glenn Youngkin released a video message Tuesday as part of that new effort.

“I need your early vote this year. We can’t go into our elections down thousands of votes,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin, (R) Virginia.

Early voting starts Sept. 22, with all 140 seats inside the Virginia Statehouse up for grabs this year.

“Our friends on the other side of the aisle, Democrats, have been very good at getting their voters signed up for permanent absentee ballots,” said Glen Sturtevant, (R) Candidate for Senate District 12.

The new effort asks voters to join the permanent absentee ballot list. It’s option four on the state’s Absentee Ballot Application Form. By checking the box, you are automatically sent a ballot in the mail to vote in all future elections.

“Those who have suspicions about the utilitarian value of early voting, that’s a minority of our party. The vast majority of individuals believe in early voting,” said Rich Anderson, the Republican Party of Virginia Chairperson.

Republicans say they want full power, which they haven’t had since 2014.

“We want to make sure that we generate that enthusiasm and get our voters out and make sure that we walk into Election Day winning and finish Election Day winning,” said Siobhan Dunnavant, (R) Candidate for Senate District 16.

State democrats are firing back by saying just this year alone, they had to block several bills to tighten voting laws authored by republicans in the state house.

When democrats had complete control, Virginia repealed its voter photo ID law, made ballot drop-off boxes permanent and opened up 45 days of no-excuse absentee voting.

“What we’re committed to is making sure that we have access to the ballot box. It’s not about competition with the republicans. It’s about getting access to all Virginians to the ballot box,” said Lamont Bagby, (D) candidate for State Senate District 14.

Election Day is set for Nov. 7.

