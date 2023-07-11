USPS carrier robbed at gunpoint in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond police are investigating after they say a U.S. Postal worker was robbed at gunpoint Friday afternoon.

On July 7, around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a robbery in the 1600 block of Limerick Drive. The worker reported an unknown man with a gun robbed her.

No one was injured in the incident. Police say there’s an ongoing investigation.

According to the U.S. Postal Inspector, robbing or assaulting a U.S. Postal worker during their duties is a federal offense.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information about this incident is also asked to call Detective R. Bailey at (804) 646-3912 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

