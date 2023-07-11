Tuesday Forecast: Sunny and hot but low-for-summer humidity

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A pleasant drop in humidity the next couple days with dry weather in place, but also a hot stretch ahead.

Tuesday: Sunny. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. A drop in humidity brings more comfortable air. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Humidity below average for summer. Lows low 70s, highs in the low to mid-90s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible late in the day. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid-90s (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible late in the day. Looks like our highest chance of rain this week. Lows in the low 70s, high around 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Partly sunny and hot with a chance for isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

