Trial of man accused of killing son, concealing body enters day 2

Kassceen Weaver faces charges of felony murder, felony child neglect and concealing a dead body.
Kassceen Weaver faces charges of felony murder, felony child neglect and concealing a dead body.(WWBT)
By Desiree Montilla and NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WARNING: This story may contain graphic elements that are difficult for some viewers to read and watch.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A jury trial continued Tuesday inside Chesterfield Circuit Court for a man charged with his son’s death in May 2021.

Kassceen Weaver, 51, is facing charges of felony murder, felony child neglect and concealing a dead body after officers found the body of his young son, Eliel Adon Weaver, inside a freezer in the family home.

RELATED: Jurors selected for the week-long trial in Chesterfield Circuit Court

Investigators believe Eliel’s remains were inside the freezer for nearly two years, and he was under five years old when he died.

On Tuesday, Dina Weaver, took the stand. In 2021, she was facing charges in this case alongside her husband. In October 2022, prosecutors made the decision to withdraw her charges after reviewing evidence.

Dina Weaver testified that in October 2018 she got a call from Kassceen saying the child was not breathing. She says she came home to find Eliel on the floor in a diaper, and there was vomit everywhere.

She says she begged Kassceen to take the child to the emergency room, but he said the child would be taken away because he “was covered in bruises.”

Testimony is expected to continue through Tuesday afternoon and over the next several days.

DAY 1 COVERAGE:

Day one of the trial for a Chesterfield father, accused of murdering his son, is now over.

