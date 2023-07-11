Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

RRHA Housing Initiative making it easier to become a homeowner

The RRHA is partnering with multiple businesses and organizations to make it easier for those in public housing or low-income families to qualify for a mortgage
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The RRHA is partnering with multiple businesses and organizations to make it easier for people living in public housing or low-income families to qualify for a mortgage.

“Pathways to opportunities and hope for public housing residents to obtain home ownership and future wealth creation. This initiative is one that’s going to sustain us,” said Steven Nesmith, the CEO of the RRHA.

Nesmith said while they hope to see an immediate impact, this effort will also create affordable housing for future generations. The CEO said he relates to those who may need this assistance.

“I grew up in public housing, and I grew up on welfare, and guess what, I’m proud of those two things,” Nesmith said.

In this program, the RRHA will consider how consistently the participant’s rent is paid on time rather than checking their credit score.

“As long as you paid the rent the month that it was due, it will be considered on time,” Julienne Joseph, the Deputy Assistance Secretary for the FHA and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, said.

In this program, people will receive assistance with down payments, will not pay closing costs, or will have to get mortgage insurance. Interest rates are also less than the market average.

“We are in this together. Yes, I’m at the federal level, but my heart is here in Richmond,” Joseph said. “So when I tell you my heart is here, I’m so excited for you all. I hope this is something that is syndicated and taken all over the country so people can have access to save and affordable housing.”

As another part of this program, participants will not be penalized for financial hardships during COVID.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed in Louisa
‘One of those freak accidents’: Louisa teen killed after firework explosion
1200 block of Wycliff Court
Police: Man killed in officer-involved shooting recently released from hospital
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
Reported Syphilis cases reach highest it’s been in over 30 years
The city, along with several partners, just bought the final two pieces of land needed on Dock...
Dock Street land to become waterfront park in Richmond’s east end

Latest News

The two-day event starts Friday, July 14, at 5:00 p.m.
Hanover Tomato Festival returns July 14-15
Hanover Tomato Festival returns July 14-15
Titans of Transportation This Weekend - Keystone Antique Truck & Tractor Museum, Colonial Heights
2023 Colonial Downs Racing Season Starts Thursday