RRHA Housing Initiative making it easier to become a homeowner

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The RRHA is partnering with multiple businesses and organizations to make it easier for people living in public housing or low-income families to qualify for a mortgage.

“Pathways to opportunities and hope for public housing residents to obtain home ownership and future wealth creation. This initiative is one that’s going to sustain us,” said Steven Nesmith, the CEO of the RRHA.

Nesmith said while they hope to see an immediate impact, this effort will also create affordable housing for future generations. The CEO said he relates to those who may need this assistance.

“I grew up in public housing, and I grew up on welfare, and guess what, I’m proud of those two things,” Nesmith said.

In this program, the RRHA will consider how consistently the participant’s rent is paid on time rather than checking their credit score.

“As long as you paid the rent the month that it was due, it will be considered on time,” Julienne Joseph, the Deputy Assistance Secretary for the FHA and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, said.

In this program, people will receive assistance with down payments, will not pay closing costs, or will have to get mortgage insurance. Interest rates are also less than the market average.

“We are in this together. Yes, I’m at the federal level, but my heart is here in Richmond,” Joseph said. “So when I tell you my heart is here, I’m so excited for you all. I hope this is something that is syndicated and taken all over the country so people can have access to save and affordable housing.”

As another part of this program, participants will not be penalized for financial hardships during COVID.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.