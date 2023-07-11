Your Money with Carlson Financial
Richmond’s next NASCAR Cup Series race gets new sponsor

The Cook Out 400 will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 30 at Richmond Raceway.
The Cook Out 400 will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 30 at Richmond Raceway.(Richmond Raceway)
By David Hylton
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The restaurant chain Cook Out will be the title sponsor of the next NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway.

“For over 32 years, Cook Out has been synonymous with serving quality food across the south, and we’re excited to bring them on for our summer NASCAR weekend,” said Richmond Raceway President Lori Collier Waran.

The Cook Out 400 will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 30.

“We’ve had the privilege of partnering with NASCAR for several years, and we’re looking forward to expanding that partnership into Richmond later this month,” said Jeremy Reaves, CEO of Cook Out.

Cook Out, which has more than 300 restaurants across 10 states, is also the title sponsor for a fall race at Darlington Raceway.

