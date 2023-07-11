Police: Prince George mother, daughter traveling to West Va. now missing

Your Money with Carlson Financial
Anyone with information about Martha and Mary's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.(Prince George County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Prince George are searching for a mother and daughter last seen over the weekend.

According to police, Martha Bates, 42, was traveling with her 15-year-old daughter Mary Bates to Camp Carlo in Huttonsville, West Virginia. The pair were last known to be in Monterey, Va., on July 9 around 4:00 p.m.

Martha Bates is described as 5′3″ weighing 345 pounds, with brown eyes, glasses and brown hair.

Mary Bates is described as 5′0″ weighing 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to police, the two were last seen driving a silver 2015 Nissan Rogue with Virginia tags: UVL-9169.

Anyone with information about Martha and Mary’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777.

