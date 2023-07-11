Police: Blown tire led to crash of truck off CBBT that killed Henrico man

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WWBT) - Police are now releasing the cause of a crash that killed a Henrico father last month.

36-year-old Christopher Scott died after the tractor-trailer he was driving went off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel on June 22.

WVEC reports that police say the tractor-trailer blew a tire, causing it to crash through the guard rail and into the bay.

The police report says Scott was driving at the posted speed limit, and the weather was foggy that day.

It was at least the sixth time in the last 10 years that a large truck has gone off the bridge tunnel.

