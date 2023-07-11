One of a kind neighbor brings Glen Allen neighborhood closer together

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WWBT) - Coming home in the Glen Allen neighborhood got a little sweeter about 12 years ago. That’s when Les Dougles and his wife Isobel moved in.

Every day you’ll find the 85-year-old keeping up his neighbors’ yards while setting off Ring doorbell notifications in the process. Kamala Arrango quickly realized just how lucky she was to live right across the street.

“He waters their plants, he takes in their mail, he walks their dogs, and then he takes care of a lot of people who need help in the neighborhood. So he drives them to their appointments,” Arrango said.

“I heard somebody out trimming my Azaleas last week and (Les) had his little clippers out trimming the Azaleas in the back,” said Mary Beth Glass, another neighbor.

That’s why Les was nominated for the NBC12 Acts of Kindness Award.

Watch the big surprise here:

