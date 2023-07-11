Your Money with Carlson Financial
Hanover Tomato Festival returns July 14-15

The Hanover Tomato Festival returns July 14-15.
By Joi Bass
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A Hanover County favorite is back! The Hanover Tomato Festival returns to Pole Green Park this weekend.

The event will feature more than 100 vendors, rides, music - and of course, delicious tomato dishes.

The two-day event starts Friday, July 14, at 5:00 p.m. and starts again Saturday, July 15, at 9 a.m.

The festival is free and will also offer large cooling stations to beat the summer heat.

