Amtrak train derails outside Union Station

D.C. Fire & EMS said no injuries have been reported.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WWBT) - Customers can expect delays after an Amtrak train derailed outside Union Station on Tuesday morning.

DC Fire and EMS said on Twitter train service is being disrupted because the train is blocking the tracks between Union Station in Washington, D.C. and Alexandria, Virginia.

As of 9 a.m., the disabled train is in the tunnel just south of D.C.

According to NBC4, no injuries have been reported, and D.C. Fire & EMS is working to reach the train.

