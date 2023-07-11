2nd Street Festival announces headliner for 2023 event

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Second street festival is returning this Fall for its 35th anniversary inviting all residents to celebrate the rich culture of Downtown Richmond’s historic Jackson Ward neighborhood.

Produced by Venture Richmond Events, the annual free two-day celebration consists of live music, food vendors, a small business marketplace and much more.

This year’s festivities will feature headliner ‘Average White Band’ and many other performances.

Known for their timeless instrumental hit ‘Pick Up the Pieces, the ‘Average White Band’ has earned several gold and platinum albums and three Grammy nominations.

Taking notice of Jazz icons like Marvin Gaye, James Brown, Al Green and Stevie Wonder to create their own authentic R&B blend, the six-member band went on to become the first British band to top the US Top 100 Singles, Albums and R&B charts. Their singles, ‘Cut The Cake, Queen Of My Soul,’ ‘Walk On By,’ ‘Atlantic Avenue,’ and ‘Let’s Go Round Again,’ gained significant chart action worldwide.

Their popularity and contributions to the Hip-Hop, Rap, and modern R&B industry were confirmed by the repeated use of their samples amongst famous artists like Erik B, Rakim, TLC, Ice-Cube, Diddy and many others. In the present day, the Average White Band continues to secure its place as the pinnacle of soul and funk music performing in front of multi-generational audiences everywhere.

The band is set to hit the main stage at the 2nd Street Festival on Saturday, October 7.

On Sunday, October 8, the festival will come to a close with a musical tribute to ‘Prince’ featuring musical theater performer Anthony Cosby, Jr.

Based in Richmond, Cosby has performed in over 30 musical productions, including The Wiz, A Chorus Line, Sister Act, Dreamgirls, The Color Purple and many more. The returning crowd favorite will hit the stage accompanied by his incredibly talented band to perform recreations of Prince’s greatest hits, funkiest jams, and most soulful ballads.

