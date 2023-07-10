Watch Live: 12News Today

Your Money with Carlson Financial
Here’s the News to Know for Monday, July 10, 2023
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

  • A Chesterfield father accused of killing his son will stand trial today. This comes two years after police say they found the remains of Kassceen Weaver’s son inside a freezer in their home.
  • The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $650 million after no one matched all six winning numbers in Saturday night’s drawing.
  • President Joe Biden has left for Europe, where he will meet with King Charles III and attend the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.
  • Today’s weather consists of morning clouds with some afternoon sun. Full forecast >

Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.

