Watch Live: 12News Today

Here’s the News to Know for Monday, July 10, 2023
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- A Chesterfield father accused of killing his son will stand trial today. This comes two years after police say they found the remains of Kassceen Weaver’s son inside a freezer in their home.
- The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $650 million after no one matched all six winning numbers in Saturday night’s drawing.
- President Joe Biden has left for Europe, where he will meet with King Charles III and attend the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.
- Today’s weather consists of morning clouds with some afternoon sun. Full forecast >
