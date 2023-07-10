Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Rescue team helps beached manatee back to safety

Around a dozen people worked together last week to carry a stranded manatee off a Florida beach to safety. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office/BODY CAMS+ /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Around a dozen people worked together last week to carry a stranded manatee off a Florida beach to safety.

Bodycam video shared by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies Oldham and Warner working together with personnel from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Volusia County Beaches and the Volusia County Marine Mammal Stranding Team to carry a stranded manatee off the beach in Ponce Inlet.

A crowd of bystanders can be seen looking on as the crew moves the manatee bit by bit, stopping to periodically set down the large animal.

They use a ramp to move the manatee into a truck.

According to the sheriff’s office, the manatee was successfully taken to the Sea World Rehabilitation Center.

The sheriff’s office also reminded residents and visitors not to approach or touch stranded wildlife.

Authorities say marine mammal strandings are common along the Florida coast and happen when live animals beach themselves or dead animals wash up on shore.

According to the Marine Mammal Stranding Team, manatees and dolphins are the most common animals to be found stranded in Volusia County.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
1200 block of Wycliff Court
Man with hatchet killed by police after charging officers
Heavy rain could cause flooding with any showers or thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty...
Sunday’s severe weather threat rapidly diminishing
Officers responded to Piping Tree Ferry Road near Retreat Farm Lane for reports of a single-car...
24-year-old dies in single-vehicle crash in Hanover
Reported Syphilis cases reach highest it’s been in over 30 years

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
Flooding surprises residents in western New Hampshire
Around a dozen people worked together last week to carry a stranded manatee off a Florida beach...
Rescue team helps beached manatee back to safety
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
2 firefighters injured in crash while responding to call in Louisa County