Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Powerball jackpot surges to $675 million for Monday’s drawing

The Powerball jackpot is still without a winner.
The Powerball jackpot is still without a winner.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot is still without a winner.

No one took home Saturday’s drawing of $615 million.

The pot now jumps to an estimated $675 million and would be the ninth-largest Powerball prize.

The next drawing will be Monday.

A player who wins the jackpot will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $675 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $340.9 million. Both options are before taxes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
1200 block of Wycliff Court
Man with hatchet killed by police after charging officers
Heavy rain could cause flooding with any showers or thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty...
Sunday’s severe weather threat rapidly diminishing
Officers responded to Piping Tree Ferry Road near Retreat Farm Lane for reports of a single-car...
24-year-old dies in single-vehicle crash in Hanover
Reported Syphilis cases reach highest it’s been in over 30 years

Latest News

King Charles III welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden with an arrival ceremony on Monday at...
Biden and King Charles III zero in on generational challenge of climate change
This photo provided by law enforcement shows Eric Abril.
Police extend manhunt for Northern California homicide suspect who fled a hospital
Michael Burham is being sought after escaping from a Pennsylvania jail days ago, police said.
Search continues for ‘very dangerous’ jail escapee; stockpiles, campsites found
The city, along with several partners, just bought the final two pieces of land needed on Dock...
Dock Street land to become waterfront park in Richmond’s east end