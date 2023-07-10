‘One of those freak accidents’: Louisa teen dies after holding firework that exploded

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Exactly one month before Nick Layne turned 18, tragedy struck the Layne family.

“We’re kind of still in a fog a little bit. It kind of doesn’t feel real,” Brittany Layne, the mother of Nick, said.

On Saturday, July 1, Nick was enjoying the holiday weekend with family friends. But at around 9:30 that night, a firework exploded while Nick was holding it.

“I don’t know if it was the heat that day if it was static electricity or something along those lines that set it off,” Brittany said. “It was just one of those freak accidents that it just went off.”

Brittany said other people at the house rushed to do CPR as soon as possible and called 911, but Nick wasn’t breathing.

“I hate that it happened with my son. I hate that my son was the one that was affected by [it],” Brittany said. “I wouldn’t want any other parent to suffer this, this type of loss.”

Brittany said Nick loved his life surrounded by family and friends, including a special connection with his 14-year-old sister.

“They were like best friends,” Brittany said.

He’s also remembered for never being afraid to tell others he cared about them.

“He’d give us a hug in the middle of a crowd of people,” Brittany said. “Really just marched to the beat of his own drum and was comfortable in his skin, and knew who he was, and he didn’t really care about what anybody else thought.”

Nick was planning on going skydiving for his 18th birthday. Alongside other people who loved Nick, Brittany plans to jump out of a plane on Aug. 6 with his ashes in a resin necklace so he can still get his birthday wish.

