Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Monday: Morning clouds with some afternoon sun

Rain chance drops for a few days
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:02 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain chance goes away for a few days, with a pleasant drop in humidity this evening through Wednesday.

Monday: Partly sunny with a low chance for a stray shower. Best rain chance is SE of Richmond. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Tuesday: Sunny. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. A drop in humidity brings higher comfort. Lows in the upper 60s, high around 90

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Humidity below normal. Lows near 70, highs in the low to mid-90s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible late in the day. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid-90s (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible late in the day. Looks like our highest chance of rain this week. Lows in the low 70s, high around 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Partly sunny and hot with a chance for isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
Heavy rain could cause flooding with any showers or thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty...
Sunday’s severe weather threat rapidly diminishing
1200 block of Wycliff Court
Man with hatchet killed by police after charging officers
The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
Powerball jackpot climbs to estimated $650 million
In this image from video released by the U.S. Air Force, a Russian SU-35 flies near a U.S. Air...
US drone strike kills Islamic State group leader in Syria, Defense Department says

Latest News

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for alerts in your area.
Forecast: Storm chance ends, drier next few days
Storm threat ends, drier next few days
Heavy rain could cause flooding with any showers or thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty...
Sunday’s severe weather threat rapidly diminishing
Sunday Forecast: Heavy rain and severe storms this afternoon