Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Partners

Missing 14-year-old girl found at Camp Pendleton

FILE - A missing teen girl was found at Camp Pendleton.
FILE - A missing teen girl was found at Camp Pendleton.(KGTV via CNN Newsource)
By KGTV Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A 14-year-old girl missing for nearly three weeks is back home with her grandmother after authorities found her on the grounds of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in California.

A marine stationed at the base was detained and taken into custody for questioning.

The teen went missing on June 9.

Her grandmother told the investigators with the San Diego Sheriff’s Department that her granddaughter had run away before but always returned home.

This time, the teen was missing for 19 days.

Military police at Camp Pendleton found her on the base and contacted the sheriff’s department.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Services is handling the case and did not release any more details.

Copyright 2023 KGTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
1200 block of Wycliff Court
Man with hatchet killed by police after charging officers
Heavy rain could cause flooding with any showers or thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty...
Sunday’s severe weather threat rapidly diminishing
The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
Powerball jackpot climbs to estimated $650 million
Officers responded to Piping Tree Ferry Road near Retreat Farm Lane for reports of a single-car...
24-year-old dies in single-vehicle crash in Hanover

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
The 988 system in Virginia has seen “a lot of improvements” but still faces some issues.
Virginia’s mental health hotline one year later
King Charles III, Biden participate in arrival ceremony
Mementos and candles are seen at a memorial for Dymir Stanton, 29, a victim of a fatal shooting...
Philadelphia shootings may have begun nearly 2 days earlier than police thought