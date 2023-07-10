Jury trial underway for father charged after son found dead in freezer

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A jury trial is underway inside Chesterfield Circuit Court for a man charged with his son’s death, whose body was found inside a freezer in the family home in May 2021.

Kassceen Weaver, 51, is facing charges of felony murder, felony child neglect and concealing a dead body after officers found the body of his young son, Eliel Adon Weaver. Investigators believe Eliel’s remains were inside the freezer for nearly two years, and he was under five years old when he died.

The first day of the trial started with jury selection around 10 a.m. on Monday.

Prosecutors and Weaver’s defense team questioned dozens of jurors about their stance on several topics, including their knowledge of the case.

Six hours later, a jury was sworn in.

Just after 4:15 p.m., the Commonwealth and Weaver’s defense team gave their opening statements, giving jurors a roadmap of the evidence they’ll hear in court over the next few days.

Several witnesses are expected to take the stand in this week-long trial, including the young boy’s mother, Dina Weaver.

In 2021, Dina Weaver was facing charges in this case alongside her husband, Kassceen. In Oct. 2022, prosecutors made the decision to withdraw her charges after reviewing evidence.

The jury trial is expected to last for the next four days and will resume at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.