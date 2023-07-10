Crowds flock to convenience stores in hopes of winning Powerball jackpot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of people swarmed local convenience stores Monday to get Powerball tickets as the big jackpot now climbed to $675 million.

“If I hit it, it’s a dream come true,” Sinclair Babb said as he punched in his lucky numbers. “All it takes is a dollar and a dream, I got a family so I’m trying to take care of my family.”

Babb is one of the many folks that ventured out to the 7-Eleven off Iron Bridge Rd in Chesterfield.

Even though this game of chance has left him high and dry in the past, he is optimistic.

“I was kind of shocked because I know it was up to 1 billion or 2 billion last year, and I spent like $200 on tickets, hit a number on each ticket, and didn’t get any money,” Babb said.

Are the odds in your favor? Well, not exactly.

The chances of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

7-Eleven Store Manager Hemil Patel says some of their regulars think it’s a lucky store.

“A lot of times in the past they’ll win some money,” Patel said. “People (come out) like crazy, there’s a lot of excitement in the people as well as our employees and team members too.”

He says, as the Powerball jackpot number spikes, so does foot traffic and overall revenue for the store.

“Sales also increase during this time,” Patel said. “We always enjoy this time because the more customers we see, the more we talk with them and they buy more so of course it’s good for business too.”

For many, the best part of Powerball is daydreaming about the life you could create for yourself.

“It’s fun thinking about what you would do, I don’t have to quit my job now, I’m retired, but if I was working, that would be high on the list,” Claude Burrell said. “Also a nice yacht, nice vacation, travel.”

“I’d get my business back up and running, and franchise off into other states and take care of my family,” Babb said.

The last chance to buy tickets is 10 p.m. EST Monday. The drawing is an hour later, at 11 p.m. EST Monday.

